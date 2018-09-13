World dignitaries laid to rest former UN secretary general Kofi Annan in his native Ghana on Thursday, with calls to keep alive the legacy of a "stubborn optimist" to create a better, more peaceful world.

His widow Nane Maria led hundreds of mourners, including world leaders past and present, traditional rulers and global royalty and called her husband an "extraordinary" person who had a "joy of life."

TRT World'sAdesewa Josh reports.

Annan died on August 18 in Bern, Switzerland at age 80. The grandson of tribal chiefs, he was the first black sub-Saharan African to become the UN leader (1997 to 2006) and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize.

"My love, you are now back home where you started your long journey. But may your wisdom and compassion continue to guide us, wherever we are," she said at his funeral service in the capital, Accra.

His son, Kojo, said his father had dedicated his life to the ideals of unity, equality, love, peace and respect.

"The greatest tribute we could ever pay is to follow his example," he added to conclude a three-hour ceremony of tributes, prayer and song.

Mourners have thronged to the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra, where his coffin has been since his body arrived Monday, and where the funeral was held.

A private burial follows at Accra's Military Cemetery, with full military honours and a 17-gun salute.

'Stubborn optimist'

Thousands of ordinary Ghanaians this week paid their final respects as his coffin lay in state during three days of national mourning.

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo called him "one of the truly iconic figures of modern times."

Many ordinary Ghanaians described him as a father-figure and a source of national pride. His brother, Kobina told the congregation that he was not just a leader and statesman.

"We lost a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather and an uncle, a man of deep conviction who was as committed to instilling the values of fairness, integrity, kindness and service in each of us as he was to advocating for peace and human rights around the world," he said.

"Stubborn optimist that he was, he would want us all to look forward with hope and keep striving to create a freer, fairer and more peaceful world."

