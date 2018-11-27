A flight carrying British academic Matthew Hedges landed at London Heathrow airport on Tuesday, a day after he was pardoned in the United Arab Emirates from a life sentence for spying, a Reuters photographer said.

The UAE pardoned Matthew Hedges on Monday after showing a video of him purportedly confessing to being a member of Britain's MI6 intelligence agency. Britain has denied he was a spy and welcomed his pardon.

Hedges, a 31-year-old doctoral student at Durham University, had been held in the UAE since May 5, when he was arrested at Dubai International Airport after a two-week research visit.

His family have cast him as a dedicated researcher who fell foul of the UAE's security and justice system. The UAE cast him as a British spy who was given a fair trial for grave espionage offences.

The case has strained ties between the long-time allies, leading London to issue a forceful diplomatic response after last week's verdict was handed down, with a warning that it could hurt relations.

The UAE president issued the pardon as part of a mass clemency of more than 700 prisoners to mark the country's National Day.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt welcomed the pardon, which he called "fantastic news".

"Although we didn't agree with charges we are grateful to UAE government for resolving issue speedily," Hunt said.

Gulf security

The UAE had signalled on Friday that it was working on an "amicable solution" to the case after Prime Minister Theresa May had described last week's sentence as deeply disappointing.