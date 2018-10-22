US National Security Adviser John Bolton faces two days of high-tension talks in Moscow beginning on Monday after President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from a landmark nuclear weapons treaty.

Trump's announcement that the United States would leave the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, or INF, treaty brought sharp criticism on Sunday from Russian officials and from former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who signed the treaty in 1987 with President Ronald Reagan.

Trump said Russia has violated terms of the treaty that prohibit the US and Russia from possessing, producing or test-flying ground-launched nuclear cruise missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometres (300 to 3,400 miles).

TRT World spoke to Lucy Taylor in Moscow for more.

"Very dangerous step"

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it has produced and tested such a missile.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as telling state news agency Tass that leaving the treaty "would be a very dangerous step."

It would "cause the most serious condemnation from all members of the international community who are committed to security and stability."

Konstatin Kosachev, head of the foreign affairs committee in Russia's upper house of parliament, said on Facebook that a US withdrawal from the treaty would mean "mankind is facing full chaos in the nuclear weapons sphere."

"Washington's desire to turn back politics cannot be supported. Not only Russia, but also all who cherish the world, especially a world without nuclear weapons, must declare this," Gorbachev was quoted as telling the Interfax news agency.

Mixed world reaction

British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said the UK stands "absolutely resolute" with Washington on the issue and called on the Kremlin to "get its house in order," according to the Financial Times.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Trump's announcement "raises difficult questions for us and Europe," but noted that Russia hasn't cleared up allegations of violating the treaty.

China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday that it is wrong of the United States to unilaterally pull out.

She said Beijing was opposed to the withdrawal.