Remarks by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday to the governing AK Party's parliamentary group in Ankara, on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi:

I would like to talk about the murder of the of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul. First of all, I wish God's Peace on the soul of the late Jamal Khashoggi, and my condolences to the fiancee, family, friend and compatriots in Saudi Arabia.

First let's have a small refresher.

Jamal Khashoggi first entered Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate on Friday, September 28, at 11:50, for marriage paperwork.

It is understood the team that planned and carried out the murder was informed about Khashoggi’s visit.

The fact that some consular officials went to their home country [Saudi Arabia] in a hurry indicates that the preparation work and planning was done there.

On October 1, at 16:30, a team of three people arrive in Istanbul on a chartered flight, checks into a hotel first, then goes to the consulate.

In the meantime, another team from the consulate goes on a reconnaissance mission in Belgrad Forest in Istanbul and Yalova.

On October 2, at 01:45, the second group of three people arrives in Istanbul on another chartered flight and checks into a hotel.

The third group of nine people, including generals, arrives in Istanbul on a private flight and goes to another hotel.

This team of 15 people in total arrives in the consulate separately between 09:50 and 11:00 and regroups there.

First, the hard drive of the consulate’s CCTV system is removed. And Jamal Khashoggi at 11:50 was called to confirm his appointment that day.

Khashoggi, who arrived in Istanbul from London in the early hours of the same day, walks into the consulate at 13:08.

Of course, his fiancee is with him.

And after that time, nothing is heard of him.

[Editor's note: Khashoggi's fiancee was with him outside the consulate. She waited outside when Khashoggi went in.]

Fiancee raises alarm

Khashoggi’s fiancee contacted Turkish authorities at 17:50 saying that he might have been detained by force, or something might have happened to him.

As a result, the Istanbul Police Department immediately launched an investigation.

Upon inspection of CCTV footage, it became clear that Khashoggi had not left the consulate building.

In accordance with the Vienna Convention [on Consular Relations], no action was taken regarding the consulate building and its staff, as they were under the protective cover of diplomatic immunity.

[Erdogan mentions that the question of the Vienna Convention and diplomatic immunity are not closed.]

As our police and intelligence forces dug deeper into the issue, our Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an official investigation.

As the investigation advances, interesting facts have emerged.

Starting from the day before the murder, it became known that 15 Saudi security, intelligence personnel, and forensic specialists arrived in our country.

Six of those people left the country on the evening of October 2nd at 18:20, and the remaining 7 left at 22:50 on private planes.

The person who attempted to disguise himself to look like Jamal Khashoggi with his clothes, glasses and beard—along with another individual accompanying him—also left after midnight for Riyadh on a commercial flight.

The staff at work at the consulate on that day were confined to a room on the grounds that there was an inspection taking place. The staff who were not present were given permission to not come to work, on the same grounds.

The Saudi Arabian administration denied the allegations regarding Khashoggi’s killing in a statement made on October 4.

Moreover, the Consul General of Saudi Arabia on October 6 invited a Reuters reporter into the consulate showing them closets, doors, and electricity panels in a reckless attempt to defend himself.

Meanwhile, our police and intelligence units as well as our prosecutors keep digging deep and uncovered new information and documents.

Our foreign ministry has been in constant discussion and shared information with their counterparts.

Saudi Arabian delegation arrives in Turkey

A delegation of representatives from Saudi Arabia came to our country on October 11 and established contact points.

The Saudi authorities announced that they would allow the search of the consulate building, as a result of the issue's consistent presence on Turkey's and the global media agenda.

My dear friends...

Of course, first, some things must be asked, and the answers must be sought, because this incident takes place in Istanbul and we have a responsibility. So as those in a position of responsibility it is our right to question this.

As the fog around the issue began to dissipate, other countries also began to act.

We have stated that under no circumstance will we remain silent about this murder, and that we will take any steps required by conscience and law.

In addition, we waited for the results of the investigations so as to not misjudge anyone.

In the first phone call we made with Salman bin Abdulaziz, the King of Saudi Arabia, on October 14, we explained the matter to him and everything we have discovered.

We agreed to establish a joint investigation team, which has begun its work.

Upon the king’s order, teams containing prosecutors and members of the police department entered the Saudi consulate and searched the premises.

Of course, as the consul general had not allowed this, I spoke to the delegation who had come in about the insufficiency of this consul general, which I reiterated to the king. And the day after we spoke the consul general was removed from his post.

During this time, the Saudi consul general in Istanbul returned to his country.