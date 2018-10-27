WORLD
1 MIN READ
Low salaries force US teachers to join politics
After exhausting all other options including street protests, some public school teachers are now even fighting for change by running for office from the local school board, even up to state governorships.
Low salaries force US teachers to join politics
Teachers rally outside the state Capitol on the second day of a teacher walkout to demand higher pay and more funding for education in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on April 3, 2018. / Reuters Archive
October 27, 2018

Waiting tables, babysitting, even selling their own blood are some of the ways that American teachers have been making money to compensate for salaries they say are not enough to make ends meet.

"We live paycheck-to-paycheck. We're paid once a month ... Sometimes we have to ask our son to pay his college tuition," said Lucy Soriano, a public school teacher in Los Angeles.

Soriano and her husband, who is also a teacher, are among the estimated 16 percent of the US teachers who seek additional work on the side.

Recommended

TRT World's Mary MacCarthy has more from Los Angeles. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites