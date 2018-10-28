One man died and two others were injured when the security guard of a minister in the sacked Sri Lankan government opened fire at an office on Sunday as a constitutional crisis turned violent in the country.

Police said a guard began shooting as Arjuna Ranatunga, petroleum minister in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, tried to enter his office at the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corp.

One of those shot in the melee, a 34-year-old man, died shortly after being admitted to the Colombo National, hospital spokeswoman Pushpa Soysa said.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the guard had been arrested and an investigation launched. Ranatunga was safe but the security guard's motive was not immediately clear, he added.

It was the first report of serious violence since President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe on Friday and installed former strongman Mahinda Rajapakse as the new prime minister, triggering political chaos.

Political turmoil

The tiny South Asian country off the southern tip of India plunged into political turmoil late on Friday after Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe and swore in former President Mahinda Rajapaksa as his replacement.

The new ruling party had given Wickremesinghe till Sunday morning to leave the Temple Trees official residence.

However, Wickremesinghe has resisted moves to evict him from the residence.

Officials said police will now seek a court order to evict Wickremesinghe, whose security and official cars were also withdrawn by Sirisena on Saturday.

Sirisena ordered to suspend parliament until Nov. 16, in a move widely seen as an attempt to stop Wickremesinghe from trying to prove he maintains a parliamentary majority.

Assassination plot

In a televised address to the nation on Sunday, President Sirisena said the main reason he decided to sack his prime minister was the alleged involvement of a Cabinet minister in a plot to assassinate him.

Sirisena said a person questioned by investigators has revealed the name of a minister in an alleged plot to assassinate him and a former defense secretary.

He said the only choice left for him under the circumstances was to sack Wickremesinghe and invite Rajapaksa to take over as prime minister and form a new government.