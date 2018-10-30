At least 11 people have been killed in deadly storms that have battered Italy and parts of Europe, leaving motorists and tourists stranded, civil protection authorities said on Tuesday,

Road were blocked and thousands of people were left without power in southern and central Europe, as rains and violent winds sparked flooding and tore trees from their roots.

Thick snow has also cloaked French and Italian mountain regions, trapping hundreds of drivers in their cars and tourists in hotels.

In Italy, where Venice was inundated by near-record flooding and ferocious storms drove high winds reaching up to 180 kilometres (110 miles) an hour, authorities announced a further six deaths, after confirming five people had died on Monday.

"We are facing one of the most complex meteorological situations of the past 50 to 60 years," said Angelo Borrelli, head of the national civil protection agency.

Luxury yachts lay smashed in the harbour of Rapallo near Genoa after a dam broke under pressure.

"It was like a tsunami," one stunned port worker was quoted as saying by Italian media.

Hundreds stranded

Italian media reported that around 170 people, tourists and hotel staff, were stranded by heavy snowfall at the Stelvio Pass on the Swiss border.

In France, more than 1,000 drivers were trapped in their cars for the night in the mountains of the Massif Central region as the roads were engulfed in snowstorms.

Another 400 had to spend the night in train carriages at the main station in the eastern city of Lyon after heavy snow blocked the tracks.