WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple killed in suicide attack on prison staff vehicle in Afghanistan
Police spokesman Basir Mujahid said the blast hit a vehicle carrying staff of Pul Charkhi prison.
Multiple killed in suicide attack on prison staff vehicle in Afghanistan
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan October 31, 2018. / Reuters
October 31, 2018

A suicide bomber blew himself up near the gate of Afghanistan's largest prison on Wednesday, killing at least seven people and wounding three, officials said, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the attacker detonated his explosive near a vehicle of the employees of the Pul Charki prison in Kabul, the capital.

At least seven people died near the gate of the prison on the eastern outskirts of Kabul, and three were injured, another government official said.

"The attacker walked towards a vehicle that was parked at a gate for security clearance. He blew himself up before the vehicle could enter the prison premises," the official said.

Recommended

Reportedly, a local news website said women security officials were sitting in the vehicle at the time of the suicide attack.

The sprawling Pul Charkhi prison houses hundreds of inmates, including scores of Taliban soldiers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites