Indonesian search and rescue workers have detected a 22-metre long object underwater in area where a Lion Air passenger jet with 189 people on board crashed, a navy official said on Wednesday.

Indonesia sent divers to scour the sea around the crash site after picking up a signal searchers believe reveals the plane's location in waters east of the capital, Jakarta.

Ground staff lost touch with flight JT610 of Indonesian budget airline Lion Air 13 minutes after the Boeing 737 MAX 8 took off early on Monday from Jakarta, on its way to the tin-mining town of Pangkal Pinang.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's transport minister fired the airline's technical director along with several technicians, the country's Antara news agency reported.

"Today we dismiss (the director) from his position and his duty," Budi Karya Sumadi said, citing the accident on Monday as the reason.

It was not clear whether the removal was permanent or temporary.

Lion Air's chief executive Edward Sirait told Reuters he had not heard of the minister's order.

On Wednesday, Indonesia's military chief said he believed the plane had been located, and a transport safety official said divers would be sent to confirm a "ping" signal picked up by a search and rescue team late on Tuesday.

"We strongly believe that we have found a part of the fuselage of JT610," Hadi Tjahjanto told broadcaster TV One, adding that the search team had the location coordinates but now had to confirm it was the plane.

Indonesia has deployed "pinger locators" in the hunt for the plane's blackboxes, as the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder are known, at the crash site.

"Yesterday afternoon, the team had heard a 'ping' sound in a location at 35 metres depth," Haryo Satmiko, the deputy chief of the national transport safety panel, told Reuters, referring to a depth of 115 feet.

"This morning, at 5am, the team has gone back to dive at the location."

