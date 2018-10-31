The United States will hold midterms elections on November 6, with the results being hotly anticipated not only in the US but across the world.

Voters will elect all 435 members of the US House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the United States Congress, with 35 seats from the Senate up for grabs.

The Democrats hope to win a majority in the House and the Senate in the coming midterms.

The opposition party needs to flip 23 seats from the Republicans to take over the majority of the House, they have currently 194 seats against 241 Republican-held seats.

The longstanding tradition of the US midterms, since 1862, shows losing seats for the party that holds the presidency, with average losses of about 32 seats in the House and at least two seats in the Senate.

In US history, there are only two exceptions where the incumbent president increased his party’s seats in both the House and the Senate.

Franklin D Roosevelt, in the midst of the Great Depression, gained nine seats in the House and 10 seats in the Senate in the 1934 midterms. In 2002, George W Bush increase eight seats in the House and two for the Senate for his party right after 9/11.

According to political scientist Marcus H Johnson, it is incorrect to presume that an incumbent president will increase his votes in the midterms if he successfully implements his agenda in the first two years of his term.

Despite implementing the New Deal program, Franklin D Roosevelt lost 71 seats in the House and six in the Senate in the 1938 midterms.

The Democrats, during Barack Obama's tenure, also lost power in the US Congress in spite of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

One of the main reasons the party that holds the presidency loses power is related with political parties and their bases.

For example, Johnson said, the president's party is less interested with the midterms due to the enduring feeling of victory from the previous election.

In the midterms, the turnout is lower than in the presidential elections due to the decreased motivation of voters. The supporters of the president's party feel that there is no need for a high turnout.

The midterm elections are carried out in more partisan circumstances than others with older voters tending to vote at a higher rate.

Generally, the president cannot keep all of his promises during the presidential election campaign. This also has the effect of decreasing seats of the incumbent president’s party in the Congress.

The opposition is energised to end the status quo in midterms, according to Johnson. Moreover, their concentration increases proportionally as the president’s implementation of his campaign.

According to historical norms of decreasing seats for the president’s party in the midterms, the first 100 days phenomena is critical for the chief executive of the US.

According to the phenomena, the president should imply his policies immediately due to losing his control over time, especially after the midterms.

Democrats is on the rise