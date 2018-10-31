BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkish Central Bank revises inflation forecasts
The Turkish Central Bank on Wednesday forecasted Turkey's year-end inflation rate to reach 23.5 %, adding it would fluctuate between 21.9 % and 25.1 % through to the end of year.
Turkish Central Bank revises inflation forecasts
People shop in an old bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, June 14, 2018. / Reuters Archive
October 31, 2018

The Turkish Central Bank on Wednesday forecasted Turkey's year-end inflation rate to reach 23.5%.

"We project the inflation rate to converge gradually to the target under the assumption of a tight monetary policy stance and enhanced policy coordination focused on bringing inflation down," Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said in a news conference in Istanbul ahead of the release of the bank’s quarterly inflation report.

The bank also foresees year-end inflation for 2019 to reach 6.5%.

Cetinkaya said the inflation rate is expected to stabilise at the bank's medium-term target of 5% in the medium term after it drops to 9.3% by 2020's year-end.

Recommended

He added the inflation rate would fluctuate between 21.9% and 25.1% through to the end of 2018.

The rise in the forecast has been driven by the upward revision in the projections of lira-denominated import prices, food inflation and inflation at third quarter in 2018, Cetinkaya noted.

According to Turkey's statistical authority on October 3, the country's annual inflation reached 24.52% in September.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff