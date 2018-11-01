TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey arrests 59 ex-police officers in FETO probe
The arrests came after the Ankara chief public prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants for 88 former police officers in 12 provinces, according to sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
Turkey arrests 59 ex-police officers in FETO probe
The Ankara chief public prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants for 88 former police officers in 12 provinces. / AA
November 1, 2018

At least 59 former police officers have been arrested across Turkey as part of a probe into Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, security sources said Thursday.

The arrests came after Ankara chief public prosecutor's office issued arrest warrants for 88 former police officers in 12 provinces including the capital Ankara, according to sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. 

The suspects are accused of being part of FETO's police structure. 

Another 21 suspects, who were allegedly using the encrypted messaging application ByLock, were also being sought by the prosecutor's office, another source said.

Recommended

A police hunt for the suspects is underway. 

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal