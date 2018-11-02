Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has agreed to summon parliament on November 7, speaker Karu Jayasuriya said on Friday, following calls by political parties for a floor test to determine which party held the majority.

The country was thrown into political turmoil after Sirisena appointed opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister last week after abruptly dismissing the government of Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Wickremesinghe has said his removal is unconstitutional and has demanded he be allowed to prove his majority in the 225-member parliament.

"President called me over the phone and stated to call the parliament on November 7," Jayasuriya told lawmakers.

On Thursday, Rajapaksa said president Sirisena had told him that parliament will be reconvened on November 5.

Pressure on president

Sirisena had earlier prorogued the parliament till November 16 but political parties and foreign powers urged an earlier session to resolve the crisis.

Sirisena's moves have triggered a power struggle and some observers call it a constitutional crisis.

"There were talks between the speaker and the president last evening. This is a compromise," an official involved in the process told AFP news agency.

"Otherwise, the speaker was going to defy the president and summon parliament on Friday."