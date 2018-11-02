Pakistan's ultra-conservative party blocked roads in major cities for a third day on Friday in protest against the acquittal of a Christian woman on death row for blasphemy allegations.

Tehreek-i-Labaik (or TLP) said talks with the government have failed, and called upon its followers to get ready for a show down.

"Talks have completely failed, Federal and provincial representatives and an Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) General Faiz took part in talks," Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the leader of TLP said in a tweet early on Friday morning.

"Government has warned,'we will finish you off'," Rizvi said in his tweet.

Knots of protesters from TLP blocked roughly 10 roads in the southern city of Karachi and others in eastern Lahore, Geo TV and other channels said. Private schools in both cites were shut, as well as in the capital.

According to Dawnnewspaper, police detained several protesters for hooliganism and blocking roads.

TRT World's Ali Mustafa is following the developments from Islamabad.

Heart of the protests

Groups of about 200 protesters from TLP sat under large tents, listening to speeches on two blocked roads in Karachi.

In one speech, a TLP speaker exhorted supporters to light new fires if the police managed to douse burning tyres and other objects they had already set ablaze.

The demonstrators were protesting the court's decision on Wednesday to free Asia Bibi, a mother of four, who had been living on death row since 2010, as the first woman sentenced to death by hanging under Pakistan's tough blasphemy laws.

Bibi was accused of making derogatory remarks about Islam after neighbours objected to her drinking water from their glass because she was not Muslim.

But a three-judge panel set up to hear the appeal, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, ruled the evidence was insufficient.