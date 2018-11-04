Saudi authorities have released the brother of billionaire Prince AlWaleed bin Talal after nearly a year in detention, family members said Saturday, as the kingdom faces international pressure over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

The release of Prince Khalid bin Talal was confirmed by at least three relatives on Twitter, with photos shared of him kissing and embracing his son who has been in a coma for years.

"Thank god for your safety," his niece Princess Reem bint AlWaleed tweeted, posting additional pictures of the released prince with other relatives.

The government has not offered any public explanation for his arrest or the conditions of his release.

The Wall Street Journal reported that he was detained for 11 months for criticising the biggest crackdown on the kingdom's elite last November that saw dozens of princes, officials and tycoons detained at Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel.

The government labelled it a corruption crackdown, but critics said it was an attempt by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman –– heir to the Saudi throne –– to sideline his potential rivals and consolidate power.

Outrage of Khashoggi murder

Prince AlWaleed, dubbed the Warren Buffett of Saudi Arabia, was among those rounded up and was released in early January after an undisclosed financial agreement with the government.

It appeared similar to deals that authorities struck with most other detainees in exchange for their freedom.