As the details of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance and subsequent murder at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul have come to light, the world’s top oil exporter has come under increasing pressure over the incident.

Ever since Mohammed bin Salman was named the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, he has embarked on sweeping social and economic reforms but has marginalised some senior royals and overseen a crackdown on dissent.

The kingdom has ridden out a number of major internal and external crises, but this time is different, with some Western capitals increasingly critical of the murder and the Saudi version of events.

Talking about the murder, US President Donald Trump said Saudi authorities had badly managed the matter and staged the “worst cover-up ever.”

Both the US and Canada have cited economic concerns to justify their decisions to carry on with their respective arms sales agreements signed previously with Saudi Arabia.

Germany has announced it will stop arms sales, while Britain, France and Germany issued a joint statement asking for an “urgent … clarification of exactly what happened Oct 2.”

But, to counter the allegations against the 'reformist' Crown Prince bin Salman and his close aides in the debacle, Riyadh has taken several steps to soften the image of the kingdom and to distance the royal House of Saud from any possible repercussions over the incident.

Release of Khalid bin Talal

Saudi authorities released Khalid bin Talal, the brother of billionaire Prince Al Waleed bin Talal after 11 months in detention, family members said on November 2.

The Saudi government did not offer any public explanation for his arrest or the conditions of his release.

He was detained for 11 months for criticising the biggest crackdown on the kingdom’s elite last November that saw dozens of princes, officials and tycoons detained at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel.

The Saudi government now appears keen to shore up internal royal family support to defuse the crisis over Khashoggi's murder.

Authorities could also potentially release other elites still in detention, including former Riyadh governor Prince Turki bin Abdullah and billionaire businessman Mohammed al Amoudi, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The government labelled the detentions a corruption crackdown, but critics said it was an attempt by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — heir to the Saudi throne — to sideline his potential rivals and consolidate power.

Decision to waive $6 billion debts of poorer countries

Saudi Arabia plans to waive more than $6 billion of debt owed to the kingdom by poorer countries, a cabinet statement announced on October 30.