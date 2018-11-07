After the deadly events that took place at the Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, ending the lives of 11 Jewish worshippers and injuring six others during Shabbat prayers on October 27, many have been trying to understand how such a crime could be committed.

With the shots of the semi-automatic weapon still echoing, many have begun to state that this marks the rise of right-wing terror in the United States.

While some are still hesitant, there have been a number of media outlets identifying this act as right-wing terrorism, or extremism, revealing the senseless ideology of the man behind the attack, Robert Bowers, 46.

Reports surfaced of how the man was a frequent user of social media platform Gab, which is known to be popular amongst right-wing extremists. Before the platform removed his account, many have cited that he stated: “Open you Eyes! It’s the filthy EVIL jews Bringing the Filthy EVIL Muslims into the Country!!” It is clear from his own rhetoric that his actions were fuelled by white supremacist, far-right extremist beliefs.

However, what is alarming is the shockwave it sent through the American community. And the reluctance of some to highlight this as terrorism, labelling it as a hate crime instead. This disbelief and outrage is causing authorities to be relentless against the accused. Bowers has 29 criminal charges against him, pushing the US Attorney, Scott Brady, to pursue the death penalty.

But this phenomenon is not new; it is just the first time in recent history that it has taken precedence over religious (‘Islamic’) extremism. Prior to the 9/11 attacks in the US, the most violent attacks were executed by far-right, or white supremacist extremism.

This phenomenon has already been academically assessed. While experts worldwide attempted to understand the psychology of the radicalised Muslim, it was not until recently that they decided to study the contemporary psychology of a far-right terrorist.

One study, published in 2017, concluded that driving factors include, “economic grievances, particularly those produced by economic restructuring;” and, perhaps most interestingly, “societal changes that challenge notions of white male privilege; and political and public policy elements that stoke resentments”.

To put this into perspective, the study stated: “Since 1970, domestic right wing terrorists have committed more than 500 attacks in the USA.

Although this comprises only about a quarter of all terrorist attacks on US soil—and is only half the number committed by domestic left-wing terrorists—right-wing terrorism has resulted in more deaths than any other type of domestic terrorist activity.

“Over the period 1970–2011, out of 471 people killed in domestic terrorist attacks in the USA, 244 were killed by right-wing terrorists.”

This implies that while left-wing violence has historically existed, it has not taken as many lives as the violence of right-wing extremists.