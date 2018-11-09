Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday dissolved parliament and called a snap election after failing to gain enough support for his nominee for prime minister, deepening the island's political crisis with a gamble deemed illegal by the ousted premier's party.

Sirisena sparked the two week-old drama last month by sacking Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister and naming Mahinda Rajapaksa – the country's authoritarian president from 2005 until 2015 – as his replacement.

But Wickremesinghe has refused to back down, and the move to dissolve parliament came hours after Sirisena's party acknowledged that Rajapaksa was eight MPs short of a majority needed to end the power struggle.

TRT World spoke to Easwaran Rutnam in Colombo for more.

Deepening political crisis

International concern has grown over the mounting turmoil, with Wickremesinghe refusing to leave the premier's official residence while the president also suspended parliament to head off any revolt against his action.

There was no immediate comment from Wickremesinghe, but his United National Party (UNP) said it will challenge Sirisena's sacking of the legislature.

"This dissolution by the President is illegal and goes against the constitution," the UNP said on Twitter. "We will be fighting this to ensure that democracy reigns supreme in the country."

"He has robbed the people of their rights and the democracy that we have enjoyed," the UNP said.

'Against the constitution'

Sirisena's United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) admitted ahead of the president's stunning announcement that they had failed to secure enough cross-over MPs to win a confidence vote in the House.

By avoiding a test of his majority on the floor of the House, Rajapaksa will remain caretaker prime minister until elections are concluded and a new parliament meets on January 17.

Before signing the order sacking the parliament with effect from Friday midnight, Sirisena also inducted more ministers into his cabinet.