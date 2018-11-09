WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, injure dozens in Gaza
Rami Qahman, 28, died after being shot east of Rafah in southern Gaza and 37 other Palestinians were shot and wounded during the violence, Gaza health ministry said.
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, injure dozens in Gaza
Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes near Gaza fence on November 9, 2018. / AFP
November 9, 2018

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire Friday during clashes along the Gaza-Israel fence, the health ministry in the Hamas-governed coastal enclave said.

Rami Qahman, 28, died after being shot east of Rafah in southern Gaza and 37 other Palestinians were shot and wounded during the violence, the ministry added.

The fence between the blockaded Gaza and Israel has been rocked by deadly violence since March 30 when major protests backed by Hamas and clashes broke out along the frontier.

TRT World spoke to journalist Thaer Abu Oun, who brings more from Gaza.

But for the second second consecutive Friday, clashes along the fence were lower in intensity than in previous weeks, amid talk of a truce deal between Hamas and Israel.

Recommended

The deadly violence came as Palestinian civil servants formed long queues in Gaza on Friday to receive Qatari-funded salaries, as part of efforts to ease tensions in and around the impoverished territory.

The funds were primarily to cover salaries of officials working for Hamas.

Qatar has also said it would hand out $100 to each of 50,000 poor families, as well as larger sums to Palestinians wounded in clashes along Gaza's fence with Israel.

The Israeli-authorised money transfer appeared to be part of a deal that would see cash-strapped Hamas end months of often violent protests along the border in exchange for Israel easing its decade-long blockade of Gaza.

At least 221 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the end of March, the majority shot during protests and clashes, while others have died in tank fire or air strikes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites