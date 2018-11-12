US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Florida election officials to abandon recount efforts and declare his fellow Republicans the winners of disputed races there at last week's midterm elections, while Democrats filed a lawsuit to challenge the state's deadline on mail-in ballots.

Leads by the Republican candidates in the races for a seat in the US Senate and for the governor's office shrank as more ballots were tallied following last Tuesday's election.

Trump called for an end to the recount even though state rules allow election officials to wait 10 days for absentee ballots submitted by registered voters living outside the United States, including active-duty military personnel.

A machine recount began over the weekend in the race between outgoing Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott and Democratic US Senator Bill Nelson, with another recount underway for the Florida gubernatorial race between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Republicans are eager to cement victories in a key battleground state after maintaining their control of the US Senate in last week's midterm congressional elections, while Democrats are eyeing another possible state governorship win. Both parties accused the other of trying to subvert democracy.

The Democratic National Committee and veterans' advocacy group VoteVets Action Fund in court papers on Monday asked a federal judge to order state officials to accept all mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day.

The lawsuit noted that nearly 875,000 of the 3.5 million vote-by-mail ballots requested this year had not been counted as received by the Nov. 6 deadline.

"The outright rejection of such ballots, based on arbitrary conditions — namely the timeliness of post office delivery — outside the voter's control unlawfully infringes upon the fundamental right to vote," Democrats said in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit noted that voters had no control over potential mail delays resulting from US Postal Service delivery changes, or from an October bomb scare that evacuated a distribution centre in a small and heavily minority community outside Miami.

Scott also has filed multiple lawsuits over the recounts amid ongoing election drama echoing Florida's dramatic role in the 2000 US presidential vote recount. On Sunday, Scott asked a judge to order police to impound voting machines and ballots when not in use.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston has more details from Washington.

