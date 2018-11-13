Saudi intelligence personnel were "really shocked" on listening to recordings of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told media while flying back to Turkey from France.

Turkey has shared the tapes with several key foreign countries,

"Saudi intelligence was really shocked by what they heard," Erdogan, who was in France to attend the Armistice Day commemorations, said.

"The recordings are really appalling," he said.

"Indeed when the Saudi intelligence officer listened to the recordings he was so shocked he said: 'This one must have taken heroin, only someone who takes heroin would do this.'"

The Khashoggi tapes have been shared with Saudi Arabia, the United States, Germany, France and Britain.

On Monday, Al Jazeeraquoting a senior journalist of Turkish Sabah newspaper said the audio recording from inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul also included Khashoggi's last words: "I'm suffocating ... Take this bag off my head, I'm claustrophobic."

Khashoggi, a critic of de facto Saudi ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed in Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate on October 2, as part of plan which Erdogan said was ordered from the highest level in Riyadh.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar has more.

Erdogan says Saudi king was not involved

Erdogan said he does "not believe for a second" that the crown prince's father King Salman ordered the hit.