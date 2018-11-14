WORLD
Syrians displaced from Tal Abyad town recount YPG atrocities
For many in the West, the US-backed YPG is seen as an effective fighting force against Daesh. But for many Turkmen and Arab families, the militants taking their Tel Abyad town saw them targeted and forced from their homes.
November 14, 2018

There used to be 300,000 people living in northern Syria's Tel Abyad town but now there are less than 100,000 people there, most left, because they were forced out by the US-backed YPG militants.

Thousands of the displaced Turkmen and Arab families have protested against the YPG, calling for the right to return to Syria.

The displaced say when the YPG pushed Daesh out of Tel Abyad they were freed from one occupying force, only to be replaced by another. 

While Washington considers YPG a strong ally in the fight against Daesh, Turkey classes YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, as a terrorist organisation. 

The PKK has waged a three-decade armed campaign against the Turkish state, leading to tens of thousands of deaths and both Turkey and the US have designated the PKK as a terrorist organisation. 

TRT World's Sara Firth reports. 

