Migrants in a caravan of Central Americans arrived in Tijuana by the hundreds on Thursday, getting their first glimpse of the robust US military presence that awaits them after President Donald Trump ordered thousands of troops to the border.

Several hundred people from the caravan got off buses and made their way to a shelter on the Mexican side near the border to line up for food.

Doctors checked those fighting colds and other ailments while several dozen migrants, mostly single men, spent the night at a Tijuana beach that is cut by a towering border wall of metal bars.

Several Border Patrol agents in San Diego watched them through the barrier separating the US and Mexico.

The first wave of migrants in the caravan, which became a central theme of the recent US election, began arriving in Tijuana in recent days, and their numbers have grown each day.

The bulk of the main caravan appeared to be about 1,800 kilometres from the border, but has recently been moving hundreds of kilometres a day by hitching rides on trucks and buses.

Many of the new arrivals were waiting in Tijuana for the caravan leaders to arrive and provide guidance on their immigration options to the US, including seeking asylum.

Some said they might cross illegally.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, meanwhile, visited US troops posted at the border in Texas and said the deployment provides good training for war, despite criticism that the effort is a waste of taxpayer money and a political stunt.

Most of the troops are in Texas, more than 2400 km from where the caravan is arriving.

The first arrivals generally received a warm welcome from Tijuana, despite the fact that its shelter system to house migrants is at capacity.

The city's secretary of economic development has said there are about 3,000 jobs for migrants who want to stay in the city.

Some residents came down to where the men were camped on a beach and gave them tacos to eat Wednesday.

The Central Americans in the caravan are the latest migrants to arrive in Tijuana with the hope of crossing into the United States.

Tijuana shelters in 2016 housed Haitians who came by the thousands after making their way from Brazil with plans to get to the US Since then, several thousand Haitians have remained in Tijuana, finding work. Some have married local residents and enrolled in local universities.

"Mexico has been excellent; we have no complaint about Mexico. The United States remains to be seen," said Josue Vargas, a migrant from Honduras who finally pulled into Tijuana on Wednesday after more than a month on the road.

Ilse Marilu, 24, arrived in Tijuana late Tuesday with her 3-year-old daughter, having joined the caravan with a large contingent from San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

She walked several miles Tuesday in a fruitless search for space in a migrant shelter before reaching the beach plaza.