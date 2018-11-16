Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor is seeking the death penalty for five suspects charged in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But, Turkey says it is not satisfied with the prosecutor's findings.

Khashoggi, a vocal critic of the Saudi government and Washington Post columnist was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2 by a hit squad sent from Riyadh.

On Thursday, chief Saudi prosecutor Saud al Mojeb laid out the state's case in its current form. He said of the 21 people in custody, 11 have been indicted and referred to trial, and that he would seek the death penalty for five of the accused.

Following his death, the Riyadh critic's body was dismembered and the parts handed over to a local agent, the prosecutor's spokesman, Shaalan al Shaalan said.

"The individual who delivered the body to the collaborator has been identified," the spokesman said.

The Saudi announcement appeared aimed at distancing the killers and their operation from the kingdom's leadership, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, amid a global outcry over the writer's death.

However, it contradicts previous versions of what happened on October 2, from both Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Prosecutor says MBS not implicated

Khashoggi, 59, was a critic of the crown prince. But the Saudi prosecutor said bin Salman was not implicated in the killing, accusing two senior officials of giving the orders.

Al Shaalan said the deputy chief of Saudi intelligence, General Ahmed al Asiri, had given an order to force Khashoggi home – and "the head of the negotiating team" that flew to Istanbul had ordered his murder.

However, Turkey has maintained that the order was given from the "highest level," and a New York Times report suggested that the killers had phoned home, saying "tell your boss."

The latest Saudi narrative on the killing also walks back its own earlier finding that Khashoggi's slaying was premeditated.

Turkey says Saudi statement 'unsatisfactory'

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday questioned the Saudi prosecutor's statements, calling them "unsatisfactory." He reiterated Ankara's demand that the suspects be handed over for trial in Istanbul, and suggested the latest Saudi move was an attempt to shut down the investigation.

Cavusoglu also repeated Turkey's insistence that the person or people who organised Khashoggi's killing be held to account: "[T]hose who gave the order, the real perpetrators need to be revealed. This process cannot be closed down in this way."

The foreign minister also questioned why Saudi Arabia indicted only 11 out of 18 detained suspects. He also noted that that the statement failed to identify where Khashoggi's remains were taken, if a local collaborator, whom Saudi Arabia says has been identified, was involved.

Turkish presidential adviser Yasin Aktay echoed Cavusoglu's comments, saying the prosecutor's statement appeared to be aimed at covering up the murder of Khashoggi, adding the Saudi probe was unlikely to find the perpetrators.

"They expect us to believe the killers carried this out on their own. This isn't very credible. Everything is clear as day, but there is an effort to cover it up a bit," Aktay said.

US imposes sanctions

The US Treasury imposed sanctions on 17 Saudi officials on Thursday for their role in Khashoggi's death.

Among those sanctioned were Saud al Qahtani, who has been removed from his position as a top aide to Crown Prince Mohammed, as well as the Saudi Consul General Mohammed al Otaibi and members of a 15-person team Turkey has identified as being involved in the murder.

The announcement was unusual for Washington, which rarely imposes sanctions on Saudi nationals.

The sanctions limit access to the US financial system and freeze the individuals' assets. They will be implemented under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuses and corruption.

'An important step'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Thursday's announcement "an important step" in the response to Khashoggi's killing and said his department would continue to seek facts, consult the US Congress and work with other countries to hold accountable anyone who was involved.