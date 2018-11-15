WORLD
May rules out second vote amid revolt over Brexit deal
British Prime Minister Theresa May says she believes with "every fibre of my being" in Brexit course she had set, hours after facing hostile parliament and seeing four ministers quit her government.
British Prime Minister Theresa May ruled out holding a second referendum on Brexit despite calls from several MPs who argued her draft divorce deal with the EU was doomed and the resignation of her Brexit secretary and other ministers on Thursday.

"As far as I'm concerned, there will not be a second referendum," May said at a press conference in Downing Street.

She defended the deal struck by British and EU negotiators after a barrage of criticism from many members of her own Conservative Party.

"I believe with every fibre of my being that the course I have set out is the right one for my country," May said.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.

Just over 12 hours after May announced that her cabinet had agreed to the terms of the deal, Brexit minister Dominic Raab and work and pensions minister Esther McVey resigned.

May called a news conference at her residence to underline her determination to stay the course.

Asked if she would contest any challenge to her position, she replied: "Am I going to see this through? Yes."

No safety net 

However, hostility from government and opposition lawmakers raised the risk that the deal would be rejected in parliament, and that Britain could leave the EU on March 29 without a safety net.

May said she understood their unhappiness, but added: "I believe with every fiber of my being that the course I have set out is the right one for our country and all our people ...

"I am going to do my job of getting the best deal for Britain."

Key deal provisions

The 585-page draft aims to ensure a smooth divorce from the EU after more than four decades of membership and outlines a transition period for both sides to adjust to the break.

Key provisions seek to avoid a hard border between EU member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland, protect citizens' rights and settle Britain's last bill.

Amid the political turmoil, the pound dropped by 2.0 percent against the dollar to a one-month low and a similar amount against the euro.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
