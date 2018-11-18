The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that 16 staff members were temporarily evacuated from the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) restive eastern city of Beni after a shell hit the building they were staying in.

Efforts to fight an Ebola outbreak in Beni region were suspended after clashes just a "few metres" from a local emergency centre and hotels of several response teams, the health ministry said.

"It was in exchanges of fire that the house was hit by a shell [on Friday night]," Michel Yao, WHO's coordinator for Ebola response operations in Beni, said. No one was injured, he added.

Late Friday, UN peacekeepers from the MONUSCO peacekeeping force repelled an offensive by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia in Beni city's northern Boikene neighbourhood, a ministry statement said.

The ADF, a shadowy armed group that has killed hundreds of people since 2014 and at least seven peacekeepers in clashes just this week, wanted to "attack one of MONUSCO's bases", the statement said.

"We escaped death thanks to MONUSCO, which is very close to us in Boikene," a resident told the UN's Okapi radio.