Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit sales pitch won plaudits from the British business community on Monday, but executives said the political drama surrounding her survival was proving a damaging distraction.

Speaking at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual conference in London, May vowed to stick to her draft European Union divorce deal as dissenting lawmakers in her own party tried to trigger a leadership challenge, ahead of "intense negotiations" with Brussels in the coming week.

May told the CBI, the UK's main business lobby group, that she was "determined to deliver" her Brexit deal as she prepares for Sunday's European Council summit to sign Britain's divorce papers.

"We now have an intense week of negotiations ahead of us," she told some 1,000 business leaders at the CBI annual conference in central London.

"During that time I expect us to hammer out the full and final details of the framework that will underpin our future relationship.

"I am confident that we can strike a deal at the Council that I can take back to the House of Commons."

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more.

Strong message to opponents

"I thought she was very good. I must admit I have been blinded by everything that has come out over the last few days and I felt actually she explained it from a high level that made sense," said Steven Cochran, Head of Products at Allied Irish Bank UK.

May used her speech to send a message to her critics who have spent days plotting her downfall since the draft deal was agreed with Brussels: "Let no one be in any doubt – I am determined to deliver it."

That steadfast message resonated with delegates, triggering extended applause.

"There's a huge amount of personal recognition for what she's managed to achieve, what's she's been through and the fact she's still upbeat - that always gets respect from business people," said Adam Green, Chief Risk Officer at Equiniti, a financial services firm.

One attendee was booed when he criticised May's approach in a question to her after the speech.

May face no-confidence vote