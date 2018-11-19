Nigeria's opposition leader Atiku Abubakar launched his presidential campaign on Monday vowing to create millions of jobs to tackle rising inequality and insecurity in Africa's top oil producer.

Seated for a nine-minute address streamed live on Facebook and Twitter, Abubakar laid out his plan to "get Nigeria working again."

"The sad fact today, as you know, is that too many of our people are not working and are living in poverty and insecurity," Abubakar said.

"The very fabric of our society is breaking down. We have never been so divided as a nation," he said.

"The most important question in this election is: are you better off than you were four years ago, are you richer or poorer? That is why our primary focus is to get Nigeria working again."

Corruption allegations

As a former vice president dogged by allegations of corruption, Abubakar drew criticism and scepticism when he announced his intention to run in the February 2019 presidential polls.

But his campaign for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) is gaining momentum, with the 71-year-old political veteran casting himself as an antidote to lacklustre growth in Nigeria.