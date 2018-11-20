Two children and two adults were found dead Tuesday at a burning mansion that was intentionally set ablaze in an upscale community near the New Jersey shore, officials said.

One of the owners of the home is a technology CEO with a relative whose house not far away also caught fire Tuesday, records show. Authorities said they were investigating whether there was a link.

The three found inside were severely burned, making it difficult to identify them, he said. No identities have been released, and a medical examiner was still investigating the manner and cause of death for all four, he said.

"It's important to emphasise that we have no reason to believe that anyone in the community is in any danger at this time," he said.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:30 pm (local time), and hours later, the fire continued to burn at the home, surrounded by fields and featuring a large swimming pool.

Video showed smoke pouring from the roof of the two-story home in Colts Neck as firefighters battled the blaze.

Helicopter footage showed a sheet in the middle of the yard next to the house with police tape cordoning off the area.

Colts Neck is a well-to-do community about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of New York City and is home to horse farms.

Typical homes in the town of 10,000 are valued at about $750,000.