Brussels officially rejected Italy's big-spending budget on Wednesday, clearing the path for unprecedented sanctions and deepening a bitter row with Rome's populist government.

"With what the Italian government has put on the table, we see a risk of the country sleepwalking into instability," European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told a press conference in Brussels.

"We conclude that the opening of a debt-based excessive deficit procedure is... warranted," he added, referring to the EU's official process to punish member states for public over-spending.

Italy rejects negotiations

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, speaking after Brussels rejected Italy's 2019 budget, said on Wednesday the government's fiscal targets were valid and indicated he would not negotiate over them.

"We are convinced about the numbers in our budget. We will talk about it in a year's time," he told reporters.

TRT World's Mobin Nasir reports.

The EU executive on Wednesday took the first step towards disciplining Italy over the budget, backed by euro zone governments worried that Rome's borrow-and-spend plans could trigger another debt crisis that would hurt them all.