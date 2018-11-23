BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Samsung apologises over sicknesses, deaths of some workers
The announcement by the South Korean technology giant came weeks after the firm and a group representing ailing Samsung workers agreed to accept compensation terms and end a highly-publicised standoff that went on for more than a decade.
Samsung apologises over sicknesses, deaths of some workers
Samsung Electronics co-president Kim Ki-nam bows as he makes a formal apology for victims of work-related diseases of its semiconductor and LCD factories in Seoul on November 23, 2018. / AFP
November 23, 2018

Samsung Electronics on Friday apologised for the sickness and deaths of some of its workers, saying it failed to create a safe working environment at its computer chip and display factories.

The company's apology was part of the settlement reached with a group representing ailing Samsung workers.

Kinam Kim, president of Samsung's device solutions division, said the company failed to "sufficiently manage health threats" at its semiconductor and liquid crystal display manufacturing lines. Dozens of employees who worked there have experienced grave illnesses such as leukaemia and brain tumour.

"We offer our sincere apology to our workers who have suffered with illnesses and their families," Kim said during a news conference in Seoul, which was also attended by activists and relatives of the ailing workers.

The standoff began in 2007 when taxi driver Hwang Sang-gi refused to accept as settlement after his 23-year-old daughter died of leukaemia after working at a Samsung factory. 

Recommended

Hwang's efforts to clarify the cause of Yu-mi's death and hold Samsung accountable galvanised a broader movement to hold businesses and the government accountable for safety lapses in the chip and display industries, which use huge amounts of chemicals.

"No apology would be enough when considering the deception and humiliation we experienced (from Samsung) over the past 11 years, the pain of suffering from occupational diseases, the pain of losing loved ones," Hwang said at the news conference. 

"But I take today's apology as a promise from Samsung Electronics," to improve the safety of its workplaces, he said.

According to the settlement, Samsung will compensate for various illnesses of employees who have worked at its chip and LCD factories since 1984, including as much as $132,000 for leukaemia. 

The compensation also covers miscarriages and congenital illnesses of the workers' children such as child cancer.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff