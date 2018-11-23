Fetullah Gulen, the leader of an outlawed network accused of orchestrating a failed military coup against the Turkish government in 2016, has been named among a list of 28 suspects indicted for the assassination of Russia’s former ambassador to Ankara in December of that year.

Turkish investigators completed their work into the case and sent the bill to court on Friday. In addition to Gulen, suspects Serif Ali Tekelan, Emrullah Uslu and Sahin Sogut were named in the indictment.

The suspects are charged with "violation of the constitutional order", "membership to an armed terrorist organisation" and "deliberate killing with objective of spreading terror."

Gulen, who has been living in the US state of Pennsylvania after leaving Turkey with a fake passport in 1999, is accused of being behind the assassination.

The bill also emphasized that the assassination was an act of provocation aiming to sabotage relations between Turkey and Russia.