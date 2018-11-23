Kosovo introduced 100 percent customs tariffs on imports from Serbia as the country continues to fight an aggressive international campaign against Kosovo’s recognition.

Tensions between the two states have openly escalated since Kosovo imposed a 10 percent customs tariff on Serbia on November 6, for what it called an “aggressive campaign" against the young nation.

According to official figures, Serbia exports more than $500 million of goods to Kosovo while importing $21 million.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, after surviving a campaign of ethnic cleansing led by the Serbian army in 1999. Serbia does not recognise Kosovo but 110 other countries do. In addition to lobbying states that have recognised Kosovo to withdraw their recognition, Serbia has also worked to discourage new countries from recognising Kosovo.

Serbia has engaged in this aggressive diplomacy while also taking part in an EU-backed mediation process which aims to bring the two nations together through negotiations. Kosovan authorities have viewed the dual process undertaken by Serbia as a form of “diplomatic aggression against Kosovo’s independence” saying that on the one hand Serbia is working to normalise relations while also working hard to undermine Kosovo on the international stage.

EU authorities have been quick to react and have demanded that the tariffs “must be reversed immediately” with EU foreign affairs representative Federica Mogherini condemning the move as “a clear violation of the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA).”

Shpend Kursani, a researcher in the Department of Social and Political Sciences at the European University Institute, told TRT World that the EU actions reek of double standards.

“When Kosovo reacts to Serbia's blocking attempts on the international stage by imposing trade tariffs, EU jumps immediately to react as one can see from the comments of Federica Mogherini,” he said.