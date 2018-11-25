British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote a "letter to the nation" Sunday vowing to campaign with "heart and soul" for her Brexit deal once EU leaders sign off on it this weekend.

May, who hopes to seal the divorce agreement and outline of future ties with Europe at a Brussels summit Sunday, faces a daunting challenge winning the support of Britain's parliament.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that members of her own cabinet and EU diplomats are secretly working on "plan B" proposals, fearing lawmakers will reject the current deal.

But in the letter published in several newspapers, May insisted her agreement would "honour the result" of the 2016 referendum -- when 52 percent backed Leave -- and be "a moment of renewal and reconciliation".

"It will be a deal that is in our national interest -- one that works for our whole country and all of our people, whether you voted 'Leave' or 'Remain'," May wrote.

"It is a deal for a brighter future, which enables us to seize the opportunities that lie ahead."

Reiterating Britain would be leaving the European Union on March 29 next year, she urged people to get behind the deal.

"Parliament will have the chance to do that in a few weeks' time when it has a meaningful vote on the deal," the prime minister said.