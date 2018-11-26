TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Four Turkish soldiers killed in military helicopter crash
According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground, the helicopter crashed in a residential area in Istanbul's Sancaktepe district.
Four Turkish soldiers killed in military helicopter crash
Rescue workers and investigators work at the site of a helicopter crash in Istanbul, Turkey, November 26, 2018, / Reuters
November 26, 2018

A Turkish military UH-60A Black Hawk helicopter crashed on Monday in Istanbul killing at least four soldiers out of five who were on board.

The fifth soldier was rushed to a hospital with injuries.

Anadolu Agency said the helicopter, which was on a training mission, hit the roof of a building and crashed in between apartment blocks in Istanbul's Sancaktepe neighborhood, on the Asian side of the city that straddles two continents.

Recommended

No one else was hurt in the incident.

The helicopter was scheduled to land at the Samandira Army Air Base, an airport belonging to Turkey's military.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. 

Security and health teams are at the crash site. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal