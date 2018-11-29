A Mexican former pilot and one-time friend of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman told the kingpin's New York trial on Wednesday how the defendant had ordered him dead four times.

Miguel Angel "El Gordo" Martinez was extradited to the United States in 2001 and was subpoenaed to testify at Guzman's federal trial in Brooklyn.

The terms of his witness protection programme affording him a new identity in the US require him to cooperate with the government.

Martinez claimed that he fought "tooth and nail" against his extradition and that while he insists he never once betrayed his former friend, the paranoid Guzman ordered hits on his life.

"I never mentioned Mr Guzman, I never failed him, I never stole from him, I never betrayed him, I took care of all his family and the only thing I got from him is four attacks against me," he told jurors.

Martinez worked for Guzman in the Sinaloa cartel as a drugs big-wig in Mexico City, earning at least $3 million and in the process becoming so addicted to the class A drug that his nose had to be repaired.

The bulky witness in his 60s, with a bald head and moustache, said he was testifying against his will, fearing that Guzman could order a fifth attempt on his life.