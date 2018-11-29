A Syrian refugee family has come under focus following reports of bullying and racially aggravated assault of its members since they took refuge in the UK.

The systematic bullying came to light after a video surfaced online showing one of the family members – a 15-year-old identified only as Jamal – being racially abused, grabbed, shoved to the ground and held down by the throat as water is poured over his face at Almondbury Community School.

It went viral this week as millions of social media users shared it worldwide.

A 16-year-old youth has been interviewed and reported for summons for an offence of assault that took place on October 25, the West Yorkshire Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

The identity of the assailant, who has shared far-right material on his social media accounts on many occasions, has been largely circulated on social media, but he is not being named for legal reasons.

TRT World's Assed Baig reports.

Victim's sister bullied at same school

However, a new video appeared online late Wednesday showing a female student with a headscarf also being bullied, racially abused and pushed to the ground by a group of female students.

Local media say she is Jamal’s sister.

The local police force immediately launched an investigation and is appealing for information on the incident.

“We have been made aware of a video showing a girl being assaulted at Almondbury Community School [on Tuesday],” the West Yorkshire Police Department said.

“The incident had not previously been reported to the police, but we are now liaising with the girl’s family, who we are continuing to support,” the statement added.

Traumatised family

Jamal, who cannot be fully identified for legal reasons, described how he has been targeted by bullies for the past two years in an exclusive interview with ITV News.

"I was feeling unsafe everywhere - even to go to the shop," he said.

"I was feeling like I couldn't study or do my homework. I woke up at night and just started crying because of this problem.

"When I saw everyone looking at this video, I felt ashamed of myself and why it happened. I was really upset about that."