The US broadcaster CNN fired its regular contributor Marc Lamont Hill. The move came after Hill made passionate pro-Palestinian comments at the United Nations (UN) Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of CNN confirmed firing of Hill, a professor of media studies at Temple University in Philadelphia. "Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN,” said the spokesperson.

Hill’s calling for “equal rights” for Palestinian people from the river to sea was seen as controversial by CNN.

Hill made a statement that he supports Palestinians freedom and self-determination, criticising Israeli policy and practices via his personal Twitter account. “I do not support anti-Semitism, killing Jewish people, or any of the other things attributed to my speech. I have spent my life fighting these things” he added.

CNN did not give any concrete reason for severing ties with professor Hill but its move came after some blaming of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and some groups.

The ADL is criticized by the Jewish Voice for Peace(JVP) for being an anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian organisation.

According to the Jewish Voice for Peace, the ADL places interests of Israeli government before the international human rights.

“This includes their support, contrary to international law, for moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem; blaming unarmed peaceful protesters in Gaza for their deaths at the hands of the Israeli army; and actively supporting legislation that impinges on the constitutional right to boycott” added the JVP, in its statement.