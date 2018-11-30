The battlefields of South Sudan have been fuelled by large consignments of weapons coming from Europe, violating an EU-sanctioned arms embargo, a detailed report by an arms monitoring group said on Thursday.

The four-year investigation that has been conducted by the London-based organisation Conflict Armament Research (CAR), revealed that European military supplies from at least three EU members Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia via neighbouring Uganda were channelled to the South Sudanese army in 2014 and 2015.

The EU has banned the direct sale of weapons by member states to Sudan since 1994. It also included South Sudan in the embargo when the country gained its independence in 2011 after a decade-long war with Sudan.

Bloody civil war

Two years after independence, the world’s youngest nation plunged into civil war in 2013, when South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir, a member of the Dinka tribe, accused his then deputy Riek Machar, a Nuer, of plotting a coup.

The conflict split the country along ethnic lines, triggering violence, including mass rapes, forced recruitment of child soldiers and rampant attacks on civilians. It has caused one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, wrecking the country's economy, which otherwise relied on oil production for the vast bulk of its revenues.

As a result, the conflict killed nearly 400,000 people, uprooted a third of the country’s 13 million population, forced nearly 2.5 million people into exile and triggered a widespread famine.

President Kiir signed the "final final" deal last September in neighbouring Ethiopia, with Riek Machar and the other rebel factions. A previous peace deal signed in 2015 fell apart a year later after clashes broke out between government forces and rebels.