Fissures on trade, climate change and Ukraine divided world leaders on Friday as US President Donald Trump came under sustained fire and Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler came in from the cold at G20 talks.

The leaders of countries representing four-fifths of the global economy opened a two-day meeting in Argentina facing the deepest fractures since the first G20 summit convened 10 years ago in the throes of financial crisis.

Trump was attacked for destroying the group's past unity on trade and climate change. But he won a breakthrough with the signing of a new trade pact for North America and, having ignited a trade war with China, touted "good signs" ahead of a dinner Saturday with President Xi Jinping.

In remarks to the summit relayed by the Xinhua news agency, Xi reaffirmed his pledges of economic reform "with increased efforts in intellectual property rights protection and more imports."

If that was designed to soothe Trump, Xi more generally urged his fellow G20 leaders "to stick to openness" and to "steer (the) world economy responsibly," Xinhua reported.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports from Buenos Aries.

The summit began in Buenos Aires with a traditional "family photo" by the leaders of a group whose relationships range from warm and friendly to chilly and distrustful.

Elsewhere in Buenos Aires, as Argentina goes through a painful economic crisis, tens of thousands of protesters rallied to denounce the government for spending millions on the summit while the public endures rocketing inflation and unemployment.

They paraded with signs attacking Trump and the International Monetary Fund, whose largesse is keeping Argentina afloat at the cost of hard-hitting austerity measures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, under pressure himself after his security forces seized three Ukrainian ships, set the tone for a combative two days by condemning the "vicious" use of sanctions and trade protectionism.

The target was clear, as Trump – who cancelled a planned meeting with Putin in Buenos Aires – tears up the stability promoted by the G20 powers a decade ago.

"You never listen to me"

Putin grinned broadly and welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman like a long-lost friend with an enthusiastic hand-shake after the group photo, where Trump looked on somberly and Xi stood impassively.

The summit marks a quick return to the international stage for Prince Mohammed after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May both raised the murder of Khashoggi during meetings with the 33-year-old prince.

The prince appeared to receive a more critical reception from French President Emmanuel Macron, who was overheard on a microphone voicing concerns.

"Don't worry," Prince Mohammed is heard saying in English to the French leader, who responds, "I do worry. I am worried."

The clip was partially inaudible and the context of the exchange was not entirely clear.

But it received wide traction on social media, with Macron telling the prince, "You never listen to me," to which Prince Mohammed replies, "I will listen, of course."