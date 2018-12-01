WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korean soldier defects to South - South's military
The North Korean soldier was spotted moving towards South Korea, and then crossed over a military demarcation line separating the two sides, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
North Korean soldier defects to South - South's military
North Korean and South Korean soldiers are pictured during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas (Novemeber 22, 2018). / Reuters
December 1, 2018

A North Korean soldier fled across a heavily fortified border to defect to South Korea early Saturday, the military in Seoul said.

South Korean soldiers escorted the defector to safety after finding him moving south of the eastern side of the military demarcation line that bisects the Koreas, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

South Korean authorities plan to question the defector over the details of his escape. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had not observed any unusual activity from North Korean troops in the area where the defection happened.

It comes as the North and South Korea have pushed to implement a wide-ranging military agreement reached in September to reduce tensions across their border.

Recommended

South Korea's Defence Ministry said on Friday that the Korean militaries completed removing 20 front-line guard posts and landmines from a border area where they plan to start their first-ever joint search for remains of soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War.

The Koreas and the US-led UN Command recently finished removing firearms and troops from a jointly controlled area at the border village of Panmunjom, and eventually plan to allow tourists to freely move around there.

Last November, a North Korean soldier was critically wounded in the jointly controlled area after he fled to the South amid a hail of bullets fired by his former comrades.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe