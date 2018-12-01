WORLD
2 MIN READ
Madagascar president concedes defeat in polls
Madagascar hopes for a second peaceful election since upheaval in 2009, when former president Marc Ravalomanana was forced out of office by protests led by Andry Rajoelina in what the AU and other international organisations said was a coup.
Madagascar president concedes defeat in polls
Madagascar’s President Hery Rajaonarimampianina attends the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and the Government of the African Union in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, January 30, 2017. / Reuters Archive
December 1, 2018

Madagascar's president, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, conceded defeat in his bid for a second term after managing a distant third in the first round of voting in the island's presidential vote.

Rajaonarimampianina got just 8.82 percent in the November first round, the High Constitutional Court said on Wednesday, behind former presidents Marc Ravalomanana, who got 35.35 percent, and Andry Rajoelina, who got 39.23 percent.

He will not take part in the second round, due on Dec. 19. The court rejected his request to have the election cancelled.

"The people’s choice must be respected," Rajaonarimampianina said in a televised statement late on Friday.

"If this is not respected, the authorities that will come after will not be stable."

Recommended

Madagascar is hoping for a second peaceful election since upheaval in 2009, when Ravalomanana was forced out of office by protests led by Rajoelina in what the African Union and other international organisations said was a coup.

Total voter turnout was 53.95 percent of registered voters.

Rajaonarimampianina said he would not endorse any of the remaining candidates and appealed for calm.

"I wish that this second round will bring peace and stability to our country," he said.

"We have all seen the irregularities during the first round. The Malagasy (people) hope that this will not happen during the second round."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe