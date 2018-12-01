Chaotic scenes were seen on the streets of Paris as French riot police used teargas on Saturday against protesters clad in fluorescent yellow trying to break through security cordons at the Champs Elysees in the French capital.

More than 200 people have been arrested during the clashes, local authorities said. The Paris police department said 205 people had been arrested including militants from the far-right and far-left.

Police said at least 80 people including 16 members of the security forces were injured.

French interior ministry said around 75,000 people took part in the protests.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was attending G20 summit in Buenos Aires, denounced the violent protests, promised a tough response.

Officials fear far-right and far-left groups plan to infiltrate the yellow vests movement, a popular rebellion against diesel tax hikes and the high cost of living.

French authorities have drafted thousands of additional police officers into Paris ahead of a third demonstration on Saturday by protesters angry at high fuel prices as security officials warned of renewed violence.

For more than two weeks, the "yellow vests" have blocked roads across France in a spontaneous, popular rebellion against diesel tax hikes and the high cost of living. It has grown into one of the largest and most stubborn challenges Emmanuel Macron has faced in his 18-month-old presidency.

TRT World'sElena Casas has more details from Paris.