Spaniards voted Sunday in a regional election in southern Andalusia, the first major electoral test since Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took power in June.

As Spain's most populated region with nearly 6.3 million voters eligible to cast ballots, a good result for the Socialists would give a boost to Sanchez's minority government.

Polls forecast a victory for current regional leader, Susana Diaz, whose Socialist party has ruled Andalusia since 1982. But polls indicate that Diaz will remain far from obtaining an absolute majority and likely need to strike deals with the opposition to govern.

The election is also the first since the opposition conservative Popular Party chose Pablo Casado as its new leader after former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy lost a no-confidence vote and was toppled by Sanchez.