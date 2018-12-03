The US-led coalition in Syria said on Monday it killed a senior Daesh member involved in the killings of an American aid worker and other Western hostages.

Abu al Umarayn was accused of involvement in the November 2014 beheading of Peter Kassig, a former US ranger who was doing volunteer humanitarian work when captured in 2013.

"He was killed and more information will be available after a full assessment," Sean Ryan, spokesman for the US-led coalition, said in a statement issued after the Sunday strikes.

"Al Umarayn had given indications of posing an imminent threat to coalition forces and he was involved in the killing of American citizen and former US Army Ranger, Peter Kassig," he said.

Ryan said that Umarayn had also been involved in the killing of several other prisoners.

It is the first time the coalition, which has been hunting down Daesh in Iraq and Syria since 2014, has announced the killing of a Daesh leader linked to Kassig's death.

At the time of the killing, Daesh released a video showing Kassig's severed head but did not publish footage of the decapitation, as it had done for other hostages.

The Syrian regime's media outlet SANA had earlier on Sunday accused the US-led coalition of firing on its positions in remote eastern regions.

Regime targeted?

"The American coalition forces launched around 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) this evening several missiles against some positions of our forces in the Ghorab mountains south of Sukhna," SANA said.

Quoting a regime source, it said the bombardment had caused only material damage.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said US-led forces fired "more than 14 missiles" at a regime forces convoy as it was passing through the desert.

"The group was lost in the middle of the desert around 35 kilometres from the Al Tanf base", said the Observatory's director Rami Abdel Rahman.

The United States often uses this base to launch its strikes against Daesh.

Coalition spokesman Sean Ryan denied any strikes targeted Syrian regime forces.

"False, the strikes were as the report stated and directed at ISIS [Daesh]," he said, using another acronym for the group.