WORLD
3 MIN READ
CIA chief Haspel to brief Senate on Khashoggi killing
CIA Director Gina Haspel will give a closed briefing to leaders of several US Senate committees after she failed to take part in a Senate briefing by Trump administration officials on Jamal Khashoggi's killing.
CIA chief Haspel to brief Senate on Khashoggi killing
CIA Director Gina Haspel is expected to brief Senate leaders Tuesday, the chair of the Senate foreign relations committee said Monday.
December 4, 2018

CIA director Gina Haspel has agreed to brief a "small group" of US lawmakers about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the chair of the Senate foreign relations committee said Monday.

The briefing will take place on Tuesday at 11:00 am (1600 GMT), Senator Bob Corker told journalists, after the Central Intelligence Agency failed to take part when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke to senators on the issue last week.

The spy agency has concluded with "medium-to-high confidence" that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "probably ordered" the October 2 killing of Khashoggi by a team of Saudis in the country's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The veteran journalist was a strong critic of Prince Mohammed and had been resident in the United States, where he wrote about politics in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East for The Washington Post.

Recommended

The Journal, the Post, and The New York Times have all reported that the CIA has evidence Prince Mohammed exchanged 11 messages with his close aide Saud al-Qahtani, who allegedly oversaw the murder, just before and after it took place.

The Times reported Monday that Haspel was furious over the leak of the CIA's conclusions, which increased pressure on the White House to take strong actions against the Middle East powerhouse.

With relations with Riyadh already fraught, President Donald Trump has declined to accept the conclusion that the powerful heir to the Saudi throne approved the murder, saying there is no direct evidence of it.

"It could very well be that the crown prince had knowledge of this tragic event -- maybe he did and maybe he didn't!" Trump said in a statement on November 20.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'