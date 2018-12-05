Impassioned UK MPs debated Brexit late into Tuesday night after delivering two stinging defeats to Prime Minister Theresa May that exposed her lack of support in parliament.

It marked a tumultuous start to a momentous week that will conclude next Tuesday with a vote on May's plan for unwinding Britain's 46-year participation in the grand European project.

The House of Commons first voted 311-293 to censure the government for not publishing the full legal advice it received about May's divorce deal with the European Union.

May's critics believe the attorney general's report is full of embarrassing details about Britain being forced to follow EU rules for years to come while having no say in its decisions.

"Plan B"

The government argued that May had a right to get private counsel and refused to publish the entire text despite a resolution from parliament.

The embarrassing loss saw it reverse course and promise to release the full tome on Wednesday.

"This house has now spoken and it's of huge constitutional and political significance," said opposition Labour Party member Keir Starmer.

Lawmakers also backed an amendment that will give them a bigger say in what happens if May's deal is voted down -- an outcome that looks likely.

It would let MPs draft a "Plan B" that May will face intense political pressure to follow.

The government's defeat next week could also trigger a no-confidence vote that forces early elections and leaves Brexit in chaos just three months before the March 29 deadline.

May faced these challenges and the ominous rumblings from disgruntled pro-Brexit members of her own party as she stepped before a packed session of parliament to kick off five days of intense debates.

"The only solution that will endure is one that addresses the concerns of those who voted 'Leave' while reassuring those who voted 'Remain'," May said.

"This argument has gone on long enough. It is corrosive to our politics and life depends on compromise."

'De facto colony'

Her message of unity was interrupted repeatedly by heckling from both pro-EU and Brexit-backing MPs.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called May's plan "a huge and damaging failure for Britain" that came from "two years of botched negotiations".