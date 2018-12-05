Yemen's warring parties have arrived in Sweden on Wednesday for another attempt at talks aimed at halting their catastrophic three-year-old war, but there are few incentives for major compromises, and the best outcome might be to firm up a shaky de-escalation.

Both the internationally-recognised government, which is backed by a US-sponsored and Saudi-led coalition, and the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels say they are striving for peace. A Houthi delegation arrived in Stockholm late on Tuesday, accompanied by UN envoy Martin Griffiths.

Griffiths flew to Sanaa in the days leading up to the Sweden summit after his plans to host talks in Geneva in September failed when the rebels refused to leave Sanaa, saying they feared they would not be allowed to return.

"The (UN special envoy) would like to announce the restart of the intra-Yemeni political process in Sweden on 6 December 2018," his office tweeted.

UN officials say they don't expect rapid progress toward a political settlement, but hope for at least minor steps that would help to address Yemen's worsening humanitarian crisis.

Confidence-building measures before the talks included a prisoner swap and the evacuation of wounded rebels for medical treatment. The release of funds from abroad by Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi to pay state employees in rebel-held territory is also in the works.

Yemeni scholar Hisham al Omeisy, who has written extensively about the conflict, said the talks would focus on "de-escalation and starting the political process."

"It's not much, but given the humanitarian situation and toxic political atmosphere currently prevalent in Yemen, it's better than nothing."

World's worst humanitarian crisis

The conflict began with the Houthi takeover of the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen in 2014. The Saudi-led coalition went to war with the rebels the following March.

The war has claimed at least 10,000 lives, with experts estimating a much higher toll. Saudi-led air strikes have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties, and the Houthis have fired long-range missiles into Saudi Arabia and targeted vessels in the Red Sea.

The fighting in Yemen has generated the world's worst humanitarian crisis. The executive director of the UN's World Food Program, David Beasley, said on Tuesday that 12 million people suffer from "severe hunger."

"I've heard many say that this is a country on the brink of catastrophe," Beasley said. "This is not a country on the brink of a catastrophe. This is a country that is in a catastrophe."