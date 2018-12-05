US President Donald Trump told Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he didn't want any problems with the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters following NATO meetings in Brussels, Cavusoglu said that Turkey saw no issues in procuring the Lockheed Martin jets despite efforts in the US Congress to block the sale.

Trump made the comment to Erdogan during talks at a recent G20 summit, Cavusoglu said.