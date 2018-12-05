TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Trump says doesn't want issues in sales of F-35 jets to Turkey — Cavusoglu
US President Donald Trump himself brought up the F-35 fighter jets issue during a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the G20 Summit, says Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu.
Trump says doesn't want issues in sales of F-35 jets to Turkey — Cavusoglu
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a press conference after he attended the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium on December 05, 2018. / AA
December 5, 2018

US President Donald Trump told Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he didn't want any problems with the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters following NATO meetings in Brussels, Cavusoglu said that Turkey saw no issues in procuring the Lockheed Martin jets despite efforts in the US Congress to block the sale. 

Trump made the comment to Erdogan during talks at a recent G20 summit, Cavusoglu said.

Recommended

The US Senate has demanded a block on the sales of the jets to Turkey unless Trump certifies that Turkey is not threatening NATO by purchasing defence equipment from Russia.

Cavusoglu also noted that Trump himself brought up the F-35 fighter jets issue during a meeting with Erdogan at the G20 Summit last week.

"We don't want any problem," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal