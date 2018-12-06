TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
AK Party will carry out eco-friendly election campaign, Erdogan says
“Starting from the 2019 election campaign period, we are abandoning all methods that cause visual and audio pollution,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says during a meeting with provincial AK Party officials.
AK Party will carry out eco-friendly election campaign, Erdogan says
President of Turkey and governing Justice and Development (AK) Party chair Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the AK Party's extended provincial heads meeting at party headquarters, in Ankara, Turkey on December 6, 2018. / AA
December 6, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking at the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) meeting in capital Ankara on Thursday announced starting with the 2019 local election campaign the governing party will no longer use propaganda tools creating noise and visual pollution.

"There is no need for it today. Old campaign methods have been polluting our cities," Erdogan said.

Starting with the 2019 election campaign, party officials across the country will only be allowed to hang flags and banners at the party's offices and visual pollution will not be tolerated, Erdogan added.

Recommended

Instead, the party will concentrate on effectively using the internet and social media to attract more voters, Erdogan said.

Erdogan also announced that party buses which tour cities and towns during the election campaign will now be only out on the streets on prescheduled and limited hours.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal