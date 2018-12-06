Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking at the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) meeting in capital Ankara on Thursday announced starting with the 2019 local election campaign the governing party will no longer use propaganda tools creating noise and visual pollution.

"There is no need for it today. Old campaign methods have been polluting our cities," Erdogan said.

Starting with the 2019 election campaign, party officials across the country will only be allowed to hang flags and banners at the party's offices and visual pollution will not be tolerated, Erdogan added.